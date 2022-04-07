LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is officially counting down to hosting the Breeders' Cup World Championships this fall.
On Thursday, organizers unveiled plans to host the Breeders' Cup on Nov. 4 and 5, 2022, which draws people from all over the world.
Keeneland will invest more than $10 million to build temporary accommodations including a triple-decker and double-decker trackside chalets plus a chalet in the paddock. The temporary structures will be enclosed and climate controlled. Each will also offer primate bars, cocktail service, gourmet food private wagering and televisions for enhanced viewing.
Temporary box seats will also be erected along the homestretch to access to the Grandstand.
The event is an economic windfall for Lexington and the surrounding area, so the investment is worth it.
"We like to give back. We like to leave the place better than we found it. The last time we were in Kentucky in 2018 when we could have fans, we did over 70 million dollars of economic impact," said Breeders' Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. "Hotel rooms will be booked, restaurants will be packed, champagne will be flowing and everybody, including our local businesses, are going to have a really good time."
This year will mark the third time the World Championships have been held at Keeneland. The track hosted the event in 2015 and in 2020, but the second time, the pandemic forced the event to be held without fans.
Tickets for the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships go on sale to the public on Monday, May 9, at Noon at BreedersCup.com/Tickets.
Available single-day ticket prices range from $75 to $504 on Friday, and $125 to $689 on Saturday. Two-day packages available for purchase range from $200 to $1,568. All tickets will be sold in advance of the event. No tickets will be sold on event days at the racetrack.
The Hill at Keeneland will not be available for seating because it will be used for additional parking. Breeders' Cup will offer a dedicated off-site Park-and-Ride location for Friday and Saturday, but parking at the track must be pre-paid with tickets.
A Breeders’ Cup Festival, presented by CHI Health, will run from Sunday, Oct. 30, and continue through Saturday, Nov. 5. Nightly live music is planned at Tandy Park, local restaurants plan culinary tributes to the racing community and Horse Mania will return, featuring more than 100 artist-designed, life-size Thoroughbred statues.
