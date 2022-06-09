LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not too late to get Derby 148 memorabilia and merchandise from the official source.
You'll have another chance to get Derby-themed items next Friday. KDF will be selling discounted items at its 20th annual yard sale for ONE DAY ONLY: Friday, June 17, at its office at 1001 South 3rd St. in Old Louisville.
Discount prices will be in effect for several items, including Derby Festival event T-shirts (both cotton and tech styles), Derby Festival Pins, posters from past years, postcards, glassware, Christopher Radko collector's ornaments, vintage items and other pieces that span the Festival's history.
Shoppers will also find close-out pricing on 2022 Official KDF Merchandise.
The Derby Festival Pin Wagon will be on hand as well, showcasing 2022 metal event and corporate pins, including plastic pins from 1973-2022. There will be a special Pin Room open at the Festival Office with metal event, balloon and corporate pins which date back to the 1970s and are available at reduced prices.
A special edition 2022 Exchange Pin is also being offered to collectors in limited quantities for $40 each or two for $75.
A 2022 50th Edition Pin Set (featuring four pins – Official Pegasus Pin, Exchange Pin, Gold Winner Pin (plastic) and a Pegasus Metal Pin will also be for sale for $79.99.
It's usually crowded at the KDF Yard Sale, so people who arrive early will find the best selection and deals.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted, and customers must leave with the items they buy -- no holds.
The Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale will be held rain or shine.
