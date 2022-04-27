LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just 10 days before Derby 148, the Kentucky Derby Museum unveiled a brand new exhibit.
It's called "This is the Kentucky Derby!"
Organizers said they've been talking about an exhibit like this for several years, and it answers questions like:
- Who started the Kentucky Derby and why?
- How did the traditions of the Derby become iconic?
- How big of an economic impact does it make on our city and state?
"We want our visitors to immerse themselves into the magic of Derby," said Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum. "Many of them will never be able to come to a Derby in person, so we hope and we will continue to strive to make this museum exciting and emotional."
The exhibit includes a Garland of Roses suspended from the ceiling and an exact replica of the Twin Spires complete with lights that change colors.
Currently, the Kentucky Derby Museum is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of the week. To learn more, go to DerbyMuseum.org.
