LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The exacta and trifecta are pretty common horse bets. Picking the first four horses in correct order is the rare superfecta. Then there’s the little known and almost unheard of pentafecta, hitting the first five in order, which is ridiculous.
The 148th Kentucky Derby hit five "unheard ofs" Saturday.
First, the horse. Rich Strike wasn’t on anyone’s radar because he wasn’t even in the race until a last minute scratch of D. Wayne Lukas’ horse. The 80-1 winner was the second longest shot to ever win. Rich Strike was a $30,000 purchase after a claiming race.
Number two is the jockey. Past long shot winners like Giacomo and Mine that Bird had well known jockeys who had won big races before in Mike Smith and Calvin Borel.
Jockey Sonny Leon had never won a graded stakes race in North America.
The trainer caps off an unlikely trifecta. Bob Baffert wasn’t here because of a suspension. Eric Reed almost missed his Derby moment because of a tragedy. He thought about giving up his craft when 23 of his horses died in a barn fire six years ago in Lexington. He persevered and became a great part of the story. At this Derby, no need to bet on the Baffert horse. Reed found a cheap horse with greatness in him, and perfectly prepped Rich Strike for the Derby.
Call it a superfecta with owner Rick Dawson. Rich Strike was Dawson's first Kentucky Derby horse. He’s likely the first owner to ever predict the winning time.
"I told my jockey, bring him back in 2:02.6 and we’ll win this," he said.
Rich Strike won in 2:02.61. Saddle one and call the time. No wonder the Oklahoman was quoted after the race saying, "What planet is this."
But Derby 148 hit the pentafecta because of the trip. Leon paced Rich Strike perfectly behind a blistering record first half mile. And then he guided him with moves and a burst that was reminiscent of a video game, where you would say that couldn’t happen in real life. It did.
Coming out of suspensions, disqualifications and the pandemic, this was the shot in the arm horse racing needed. The pentafecta is also called the Super Hi-5. Those who love horse racing should be giving plenty of those after Derby 148.