LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The slowest two minutes in sports is back.
Old Forester's Kentucky Turtle Derby is returning this year.
The turtles are scheduled to race at 4 p.m. on the first Saturday in May. It will be streamed on YouTube and on the video boards at Churchill Downs.
"Hiding in Plain Sight" is the morning line favorite. Longshots include "Out of the Bog" and "Snappy and You Know It."
The Kentucky Turtle Derby was resurrected by Old Forester in 2020 when the Kentucky Derby was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Turtles first raced in Louisville in 1945 during World War II, the only other time the Derby ran on a date other than the first Saturday in May.
A full list of the participating turtles is available online.
People can bet on the races at DraftKings.
