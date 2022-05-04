LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nostalgic could bring Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first victory in the Kentucky Oaks.
A homebred by Godolphin Stable is at 15-to-1 for Friday's fillies' race under jockey Jose Ortiz.
On WDRB in the Morning Wednesday, Mott said Nostalgic was a little bit of a late developer. "Early on in her career she was a little green and a little immature, and now, the fact that she's had a little racing, she's changed her running style a little bit. In the beginning, she just kinda fell out, you know, trailed the field early and then would close. Now, she's gained a little experience and she's a little racier than she was. She puts herself up in the race a little more."
Mott has been a familiar face at Churchill Downs for many years, but his only Kentucky Derby win was for Country House in 2019. The win came after Maximum Security finished first in the Derby and was disqualified for interfering with eventual Preakness winner War of Will. That elevated Country House to first place and gave Mott his first Kentucky Derby win.
At 45, Mott was the youngest person to be inducted into the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame. Now approaching 70, Mott has been training horses since he was a teenager in South Dakota.
He has been in the spotlight winning the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer three times -- in 1995, 1996, 2011.
In 2010, Mott won his first Triple Crown race when Drosselmeyer won the Belmont Stakes, and he has won 10 Breeders’ Cup races, including two Classics and five Distaffs.
Mott is up early on the track training from horseback, which he said gives you a better view of the mechanics and movement of a horse.
"Sometimes when you're down in the crowd and you're talking to people, you don't really get a chance to see your horse as well. If you're out there, you're able to pay a little closer attention to them -- for me anyway. I can't speak for everybody, but I always feel like I'm a little more a part of training, when I'm out on a horse."
Mott is also known in the barns for his attention to detail, which he believes is key to being at the top of thoroughbred racing.
He doesn't have a horse in Derby 148, and Mott said he doesn't want to jinx what he calls a "great field" of horses that are evenly matched. He said this year's race looks to be very competitive.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.