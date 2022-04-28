LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released road closures for this weekend's Pegasus Parade, which kicks off Kentucky Derby week.
The theme this year is "Loving Louisville." Kentucky Derby Festival officials said parade units are being asked to use decorations to show their love for the city with "landmarks, icons, sports teams, music, and a lot of hearts."
This year marks the 67th for the parade, which is the founding event of KDF. For the first time in its history, the parade was moved to Sunday afternoon instead of marching on the traditional Thursday.
After closing events to spectators last year due to COVID-19, KDF is also welcoming people back in-person this year. Festival organizers said they believe they have the tools needed for the public to safely gather, and KDF is looking at venues with plenty of space for events that are indoors.
Floats in the parade compete for awards based in several categories including "originality, eye appeal, theme representation, animation, attention to detail, and enthusiasm." Marching bands use the theme to help with musical selection.
The first Pegasus Parade produced in 1956 was organized by just a handful of volunteers on a budget of $640. It has become one of KDF's largest events with an estimated economic impact of more than $22 million.
This year, the parade, sponsored by Zoeller Pump Company this year, will head west down 17 blocks of Broadway in downtown Louisville on Sunday, May 1. Road closures start at 1 p.m. for the 3 p.m. parade.
The full list of closures is in the PDF below.
