LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival used Valentines Day to unveil the theme of this year's Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade.
The 2022 theme is “Loving Louisville.”
KDF said in a release parade units are being asked to use decorations to show their love for the city with "landmarks, icons, sports teams, music, and a lot of hearts."
“We want the community to help us showcase all the amazing things there are to love about Louisville,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO, in the release. “We can’t wait to return to Broadway this spring and will be there to share lots of love for our city that’s supported the Derby Festival for more than 65 years.”
2022 marks the 67th year for the parade, which is the founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival. For the first time in its history, the parade will move to Sunday afternoon, May 1, at 3 p.m. to kick-off Derby week, instead of marching on the traditional Thursday.
After closing events to spectators last year due to COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby Festival is also welcoming people back in-person this year. Festival organizers believe they have the tools needed for the public to safely gather, and KDF is looking at venues with plenty of space for events that are indoors.
Thunder Over Louisville is returning to the riverfront on Saturday, April 22. The Pegasus Parade is going back to its traditional route on Broadway, but it will now be held on the Sunday before Derby.
Registration is now open for groups interested in participating in the 2022 Pegasus Parade. Parade units can apply in the following categories: Equestrian, Specialty Unit, Marching Band, Inflatable, and Float. Applications can be submitted online here.
Floats in the parade compete for awards based in several categories including "originality, eye appeal, theme representation, animation, attention to detail, and enthusiasm." Marching bands use the theme to help with musical selection.
The first Pegasus Parade produced in 1956 was organized by just a handful of volunteers on a budget of $640. It has become one of the Festival’s largest events with an estimated economic impact of more than $22 million.
Festival events run from March 16 through Oaks Day, May 6, 2022. To stay up to date on any changes and if new events are added, visit KDF.org.
