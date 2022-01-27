LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown is on.
It's officially 100 days until Kentucky Derby 148, and Churchill Downs officials are gearing up for a return to normal events, planning for a full-capacity crowd for the first time in two years.
"I thought it was great last year to have fans back in a limited capacity after having none in 2020, so I can only imagine how great it'll feel on May the 7th when we're back at full capacity for the Derby," said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services at Churchill Downs.
The historic track will still follow the latest COVID-19 guidelines for Derby week and the Spring Meet, and it will be ready for any changes.
Churchill Downs is also bringing back "all-inclusive" pricing for reserved seating at Derby and Oaks, which means race fans pay a single price that includes food, alcohol and non-alcohol beverages.
"It was such a hit with the folks here on-site," Rogers said. "It delivered a great experience and minimal lines. That was great."
Infield tickets do not include food and drinks and won't give guests access to the grandstand or front of the track.
Tickets are on sale now for Derby week including opening Night, Thurby and for one- and two-day packages for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks. For information,
. click here
Derby fans will notice changes at the track. Construction is underway at on a new Homestretch Club at track-level under the Twin Spires. Heavy equipment and crews are also clearing out the abandoned hotel project in the first turn and building temporary grandstands. Construction on permanent first turn seating will continue after Derby day. Rogers said everything will be done in time for Derby week.
After closing events to spectators last year due to COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby Festival is also welcoming people back in-person this year. Festival organizers believe they have the tools needed for the public to safely gather, and KDF is looking at venues with plenty of space for events that are indoors.
Thunder Over Louisville is returning to the riverfront on Saturday, April 22. The Pegasus Parade is going back to its traditional route on Broadway, but it will now be held on the Sunday before Derby.
"When we couldn't gather on Broadway and took the parade around the community, we heard from a lot of fans and people who live out in the community that they couldn't come to the parade," KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd said. "They always wanted to see it but couldn't bring family down because it's on a weekday, right in the middle of rush hour and trying to get kids and get home from work and down to Broadway was a challenge. "
Close
The walkover.jpg
Kentucky Derby horses and their connections walk to the paddock for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
The walkover-2.jpg
Kentucky Derby horses and their connections walk to the paddock for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Mr Man barn goat.jpg
Mr. Man, the barn goat at Brad Cox's stable, stands guard on Kentucky Derby morning, 2021.
Mike Tirico of NBC talks for a report from the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit.jpg
Medina Spirit and the other top finishers gallop out after finishing the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-10.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-9.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-8.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-7.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-6.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the 2021 Kentucky Derby field toward the finish line.
Medina Spirit-5.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-4.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-3.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-3-2.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-2.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucy Derby scenes.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby.jpg
Horses head into the firrst turn in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby trophy.jpg
The Kentucky Derby trophy and garand of roses.
Kentucky Derby scenes.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Scenes-6.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scenes-5.jpg
Kentucky Derby Festival princess Molly Jett at the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Scenes-4.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scenes-3.jpg
Horses come onto the track for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby scenes-2.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-15.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-14.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-13.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-12.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-11.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-10.jpg
Fans watch the beginning of the walkover for Derby horses and their connections before the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby scene-9.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-8.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-7.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-6.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-5.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-4.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-3.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-2.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Day.jpg
A barn cat patrols the backside at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby morning, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Day-2.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby 2021.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Keith Asmussen.jpg
Keith Asmussen, co-owner of Super Stock and father of trainer Steve Asmussen gets in some early morning reading at the barn on Kentucky Derby morning, 2021.
John Velazquez.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-4.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-3.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-2.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Schnatter.jpg
Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter and a guest near the paddock of Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Farriers.jpg
Farriers put new shoes on Kentucky Derby contender Dynamic One on May 1, 2021.
Essential Quality.jpg
Beaten favorite Essential Quality gallops out after winning the Kentucky Derby.
Essential Quality-2.jpg
Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality gets a quick cool-down at the barn of trainer Brad Cox before the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Dynamic One.jpg
Todd Pletcher's Dynamic One stands patiently as ferrierrs change a shoe on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Dynamic One-2.jpg
Dynamic One stands patiently as ferrierrs change a shoe under the watchful eye of trainer Todd Pletcher on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Churchill Downs.jpg
Churchill DOwns just after the running of the Kentucky Derby in 2021.
Bob Baffert.jpg
Trainer Bob Baffert at a news conference after winnig the Kentucky Derby for a record seventh time.
Festival events run from March 16 through Oaks Day, May 6, 2022. To stay up to date on any changes and if new events are added, visit
. KDF.org Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.