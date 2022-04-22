LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pilots from across the country were in Louisville on Friday, one day before of Saturday's day-long air show ahead of Thunder Over Louisville.
That means Louisville and southern Indiana can get a sneak peak at some of the aircraft as they practice maneuvers and flight plans for what's being called the biggest and best Thunder Over Louisville ever.
This year's air show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. As many as 800,000 people are expected to line both sides of the river Saturday to watch the aerial acrobatics. On Friday, several pilots spent their morning getting briefed on plans for the show.
Dozens of pilots and their aircraft are scheduled to be featured in the show, and all will be taking off from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International airport. That's a departure from past years, when many took off from Bowman Field.
The air show will showcase the Kentucky Air National Guard in the new C-130J, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, and the F-22 Raptor to name a few.
Maj. Joshua Gunderson, the pilot behind the flips and tricks performed in the Raptor said he's excited to be a part of one of the biggest air shows in the country.
"It's mostly just about providing a good show for the crowds, right? We're going to have, like you said, potentially record crowds here at Thunder. And that's going to be a really exciting event for them. So I want to do a good job for providing the best demonstration we possibly can for them. And showcasing what the Air Force can do and this jet, the F-22, is the most powerful airplane the entire military owns in terms of fighter aircraft."
After the air show there will be some time to enjoy the atmosphere at the waterfront until the fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. They will be launched from several barges in the Ohio River as well as the 2nd Street Bridge -- which remains closed through Sunday afternoon.
