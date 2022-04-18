LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is back to normal for the first time since 2019.
The day-long air show capped with the largest annual fireworks display in North America was canceled in 2020 and "reimagined" in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time in two years that people will line both sides of the river to experience the sights and sounds of Thunder.
So the theme of this year's Thunder — "The Legend Returns" — seems only fitting. And now that Thunder Over Louisville is back to normal, people are ready to find the best places to catch the excitement.
"It's a good name," Thunder Over Louisville Producer Wayne Hettinger said. "It fits our entire thinking."
The airshow, which begins at 3 p.m., will honor the United States Air Force's 75th Anniversary. KDF said the show will be unique and feature a variety of aircraft.
The preparation for the airshow and fireworks display began months ago and continues through this week. Crews spent Monday setting up equipment in the Thunder Over Louisville Control Center.
"Try to imagine — in layman's terms — setting up a NASA operation, but we've got a week to do it," Hettinger said. "On top of that, we're going to pull this off without a single rehearsal. It's a massive undertaking."
With the return of crowds come the rush for tickets to the best seats at some venues.
Waterfront Park, Slugger Field, the Kentucky Science Center and other classic spots are all selling tickets to reserved space.
"We will have this whole area cornered off, and it will be full of food trucks and exciting activities," said Amy Parish, who handles communications for the Kentucky Science Center.
Across the river in Indiana, there are several great spots to view the show. One classic location, the old Rocky's, is being resurrected as The Jefferson venue. The spot will debut with live music, drinks and food for Thunder on Saturday.
"It just looks like a perfect day for a fantastic community party," Hettinger said.
The air show begins at 3 p.m. and will lead into the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
