LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville preparations have been underway for months on both sides of the Ohio River.
For police and emergency personnel, it’s all hands on deck, including in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville Police is partnering with multiple agencies including Clarksville Police, local fire departments, Clark County EMA, New Chapel EMS and county sheriffs departments. They join dozens of agencies, including Louisville Metro Police, planning for crowd safety.
Safety plans are in place for both land and water. Officials echo the same advice every year that "patience is key" for anyone wanting to watch the air show and fireworks from the waterfront.
"After the fireworks, we ask for patience," Jefferson Police Maj. Josh Lynch said. "It takes all day to get all the folks into the event area. It’s going to take some time to get everyone out. Again, safety is key and that’s what we’re focused on."
Helpful hints:
- Officials suggest designating a sober driver, if you plan to consume alcohol
- Cell phone service can be unreliable because of the number of people in the area
- Identify a location to regroup should you lose any one in your party
Items not allowed:
- Glass bottles
- Tents and stakes
- Pennant lines and caution tape
- Alcohol
- Bikes, skates and skateboards
- Leave pets at home
There will be many road closures on the Indiana side throughout Jeffersonville and Clarksville. Once road blocks begin, you need a parking pass to get through. If you’re a resident, you need to show your ID or mail with your address. Residents who still need a parking pass may go to the lobby of the Jeffersonville Police Department. Bring proof of residency and a photo ID. Vehicles must be parked on private property. Email questions to JeffPDTOL@jeffersonvillepdin.gov
Handicapped parking is available free of charge in Jeffersonville. To access the lot, bring your handicapped placard or license plate to the Market and Spring Street checkpoint. There is limited parking and the lot will operate on a first-come first-served basis.
Here are the road closings and no parking areas in southern Indiana for Thunder.
- Riverside Drive from Jeff Boat West to Clarksville
- Market Street from Spring Street West to Clarksville
- Missouri Avenue from Market Street north to South Clark Blvd.
- Southern Indiana Avenue
- River point Plaza, North Shore Drive, Clark Street and Fort Street
- The parking lot located under the Kennedy Bridge
- The 100 block of Spring Street
- The 100 block of Wall Street
- The 100 block of Locust Street
- Pearl Street from West Maple Street south to Riverside Drive
- The 100 block of Walnut Street
- Mulberry Street from West Maple Street south to Riverside Drive
- West Court Avenue at Broadway Street west to Missouri Avenue
- All alleys along the floodwall from Jeff Boat west to the city limits
- West Maple Street west of Mulberry Street
Timeline of closures:
- Riverside Drive: Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. through the end of Thunder
- All other closures: Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to midnight
Practice for the airshow on Friday begins at about noon and runs through 5 p.m., so the Big Four Bridge will be closed during those hours. The walking bridge will also close on Saturday for Thunder at 10 a.m. and reopen at midnight.
The Clark Memorial or Second Street Bridge closed Thursday morning, and won't reopen until 2 p.m. Sunday to allow for firework set up and cleanup.
