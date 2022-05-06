LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Despite the gloomy predictions, the sun shined bright on our old Kentucky home Friday morning to begin on Oaks Day.
Well, at least for a little bit.
The sun broke through a slight drizzle as a healthy early crowd streamed in wearing smiles as bright as their colorful attire. But it’s not expected to last.
There is a 70-85% chance of rain starting around noon with heavy rain and thunder popping up throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be a wet day,” said Brian Neudroff of NWS.
The temperature will top out at about 75 degrees with about a half-inch of rain in total.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-602022 2.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-602022 1.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-602022 3.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-602022 4.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-6-2022 3.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-6-2022 4.jpg
One Kentucky Oaks Day fan showed up at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. with horseshoes shaved into his hair! May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-6-2022 5.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
OAKS - PINK OUT - 5-6-2022 6.jpg
'Pink Out' fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Churchill Downs Paddock
Churchill Downs adorned in pink to start Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs adorned in pink to start Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
"Pink Out" fashion rules Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022.
Kentucky Oaks Crowd
The crowd came dressed in their best on Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2022. (WDRB Photo)
Oaks fans
Fans streamed into the Kentucky Oaks in fashions of all kinds. (Eric Crawford photo)
Oaks fans
Fans streamed into the Kentucky Oaks in fashions of all kinds. (Eric Crawford photo)
OAKS - PINK OUTFITS - 5-6-2022.jpg
Fans watch horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
“Make sure you have your rain gear,” Neudroff said. “As it’s been advertised, it’s living up to the wet forecast.”
Tonight should be a little drier with the rain moving on after 8 p.m.
This story will be updated.