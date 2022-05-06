LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Despite the gloomy predictions, the sun shined bright on our old Kentucky home Friday morning to begin on Oaks Day.

Well, at least for a little bit.

The sun broke through a slight drizzle as a healthy early crowd streamed in wearing smiles as bright as their colorful attire. But it’s not expected to last.

There is a 70-85% chance of rain starting around noon with heavy rain and thunder popping up throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be a wet day,” said Brian Neudroff of NWS.

The temperature will top out at about 75 degrees with about a half-inch of rain in total.

“Make sure you have your rain gear,” Neudroff said. “As it’s been advertised, it’s living up to the wet forecast.”

Tonight should be a little drier with the rain moving on after 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

