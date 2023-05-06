BOZICH | Hang an asterisk as Mage wins Forte's Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This Kentucky Derby ended just after 7 Saturday evening with Mage the first horse across the finish line.
I will forevermore argue that Derby 149 was actually won at 9 Saturday morning.
That was the moment that Dr. Nick Smith, the chief veterinarian of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, ruled that Forte, the Derby favorite, was not cleared to run in the first leg of the Triple Crown.
After a week when five horses died at Churchill Downs and two more were euthanized at the track Saturday, Forte lost his one shot at the Derby because of a bruise to his right front foot.