LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The closer the field surged toward the finish line for the 149th Kentucky Oaks, the firmer Todd Pletcher gripped the rail.
Gambling Girl, a filly trained by Pletcher, ran wide into the Churchill Downs stretch. Then she did exactly what Pletcher trained her to do: Run past every horse in her way.
Tenth with three-eighths of a mile to run, Gambling Girl was fourth before you could grab your binoculars. She passed horses that were slowing and horses that were running faster, including the Oaks’ favorite, Wet Paint.
She got past Dorth Vader. The Alys Look was next.
The final horse to chase was Pretty Mischievous. Gambling Girl was barely a half-length behind when she ran past her trainer.
At this point Pletcher gripped the rail with both hands. He bent forward, appearing ready to jump over it to exhort Gambling Girl and jockey Irad Ortiz for the final strides
“I would have tackled him,” said Mike Repole, who was watching from behind his trainer.
Pretty Mischievous wins the Kentucky Oaks, pays $22.70 to win pic.twitter.com/1wAb6d8mRL— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 5, 2023
Who is Repole?
He owns the filly, just as Repole is one of the owners of Forte, the early Kentucky Derby favorite trained by Pletcher. A year ago, Nest, another Pletcher & Repole filly, finished second in the Oaks.
Gambling Girl kept running as if she was ready to take flight. Trouble is so did Pretty Mischievous. The wire came too quickly for Gambling Girl. She finished a neck behind. Over a mile-and-an-eighth she was maybe 18 inches short of glory.
“It’s a very fair and deserving second,” Repole said. “But it stinks.
Welcome to Horse Racing 101. You get this close to the thrill of a lifetime and then second place feels like 22nd place. Then you have less than 24 hours to regroup for another race that means even more than the one you just lost.
Tomorrow you can be the toast of the town, Mike.
“I’ve got tonight first,” Repole said. “I’ve got to get through tonight first. I’ve been getting 2 1/2 hours sleep. I don’t know if that’s called sleep or a nap. I’m not sure …