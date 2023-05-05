Pretty Mischievous

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After making a strong move at the top of the stretch to take a two-length lead, Pretty Mischievous held off Gambling Girl by a nose at the wire to win the 149th Kentucky Oaks in front of more than 100,000 fans at Churchill Downs.

Gambling Girl made a late run but came up just short. The Alys Look finished third. Pretty Mischievous — trained by Brendon Walsh, owned by Godolphin, LLC and ridden Friday by Tyler Gaffalione — went off at 10-1.

Below are the payouts:

 Pretty Mischievous$22.74 $10.10 $7.40 
Gambling Girl  $12.84  $8.36
The Alys Look    $13.80

Pretty Mischievous came into the Oaks race with six starts under her belt: four wins, a second and a third. This is the first Oaks win for Walsh and Gaffalione.

It was a beautiful day in Louisville, as clear blue skies and temperatures in the mid-70s made for an ideal day at the track. Churchill Downs announced an attendance of 106,381, a 6% increase from last year.

