LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After making a strong move at the top of the stretch to take a two-length lead, Pretty Mischievous held off Gambling Girl by a nose at the wire to win the 149th Kentucky Oaks in front of more than 100,000 fans at Churchill Downs.
Gambling Girl made a late run but came up just short. The Alys Look finished third. Pretty Mischievous — trained by Brendon Walsh, owned by Godolphin, LLC and ridden Friday by Tyler Gaffalione — went off at 10-1.
Below are the payouts:
|Pretty Mischievous
|$22.74
|$10.10
|$7.40
|Gambling Girl
|$12.84
|$8.36
|The Alys Look
|$13.80
Pretty Mischievous came into the Oaks race with six starts under her belt: four wins, a second and a third. This is the first Oaks win for Walsh and Gaffalione.
It was a beautiful day in Louisville, as clear blue skies and temperatures in the mid-70s made for an ideal day at the track. Churchill Downs announced an attendance of 106,381, a 6% increase from last year.
Down to the wire! Pretty Mischievous wins the Longines Kentucky Oaks pic.twitter.com/f45ygqFKlS— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2023
