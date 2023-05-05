The song has become an anthem for those battling cancer. Platten will also perform the National Anthem at 5 p.m. before the Oaks race. Post time is 5:51 p.m.
Kentucky native Carly Pearce will perform the anthem on Saturday before the "Run for the Roses." Pearce is a singer-songwriter from Taylor Mill, Kentucky. The country music artist is the reigning ACM Female Artist of the year.
The hats were big and bold at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs. May 5, 2023 (WDRB Photo)
IMAGES | The wild fashion and characters of Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs
Pearce won her first Grammy in February for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde, becoming the first female pairing to win the award. She will perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" live just after 5 p.m. on Derby Day to an estimated worldwide television audience of 16 million.
A Super Bowl MVP and a Paralympian gold medalist will give the "Riders Up" for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this year. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will command "Riders Up" for the Derby. Seven-time Paralympian gold medalist and Louisville native Oksana Masters will command "Riders Up" before the Kentucky Oaks.