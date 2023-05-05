Twin Spires at Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Picture-perfect weather with sunshine and a slight breeze greeted race fans for Kentucky Oaks day at Churchill Downs on Friday. 

Without the need for coats and rain gear, crowds were able to deck out in signature pink in support of the day. 

Churchill Downs is breaking new ground with a live performance by Rachel Platten of her "Fight Song" during the Kentucky Oaks' 15th Survivor's Parade at 3 p.m. Friday, May 5. To see a list of the 149 survivors taking part in the walk before the Oaks race, click here

The song has become an anthem for those battling cancer. Platten will also perform the National Anthem at 5 p.m. before the Oaks race. Post time is 5:51 p.m. 

Kentucky native Carly Pearce will perform the anthem on Saturday before the "Run for the Roses." Pearce is a singer-songwriter from Taylor Mill, Kentucky. The country music artist is the reigning ACM Female Artist of the year.

Pearce won her first Grammy in February for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde, becoming the first female pairing to win the award. She will perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" live just after 5 p.m. on Derby Day to an estimated worldwide television audience of 16 million.

A Super Bowl MVP and a Paralympian gold medalist will give the "Riders Up" for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby this year. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will command "Riders Up" for the Derby.  Seven-time Paralympian gold medalist and Louisville native Oksana Masters will command "Riders Up" before the Kentucky Oaks.

Connections for the filly that wins the Kentucky Oaks gets that coveted Garland of Lilies, but they don't get to take home the sterling silver Oaks trophy. The trophy is strictly ceremonial, and is returned to the Kentucky Derby Museum after it is presented each year to the connections of the winning filly.