LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The celebrity guest list has been announced and soon the red carpet will be out for this year's Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala. 

This will be the 34th year for the event, known for its celebrity guest list and surprise music performances.

Here's a look at the celebrities expected to attend this year's gala:

  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Chris Pine
  • Peyton Manning
  • Jack Harlow
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Smokey Robinson
  • Boyz II Men
  • Justin Hartley
  • Ritchie Sambora
  • Eddie Montgomery
  • Travis Tritt
  • Doug E. Fresh
  • Joey Fatone
  • Bill Bellamy
  • Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Jordan Smith
  • Emmitt Smith
  • Billy Gilman
  • Rachel Platten
  • Ian Bohen
  • Bret Baier
  • Robert Pine
  • David Bakhtiari
  • Randall Cobb
  • Jimmy Graham
  • A.J. Hawk
  • Matt Flynn
  • Brian Bulaga
  • Blake Bell
  • Shane Buechele
  • Brandon Stokley