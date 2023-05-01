Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. Dannielynn is wearing the same out fit Janet Jackson wore to Barnstable in the early 2000s, more than 15 years ago. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow, Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning are some of the stars expected at this year's Gala.
The guest list for the 2023 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala includes Motown legend Smokey Robinson (left), NFL great Peyton Manning (center) and Louisville rapper Jack Harlow (right).
Pictured: Jack Harlow is expected to attend the 34th Derby Eve Barnstable Brown Gala. (Image courtesy: Chris Barnstable)
Pictured: Patrick Mahomes is expected to attend the 34th Derby Eve Barnstable Brown Gala. (Image courtesy: Chris Barnstable)
Pictured: Peyton Manning is expected to attend the 34th Derby Eve Barnstable Brown Gala. (Image courtesy: Chris Barnstable)
Outside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
A look from the Barnstable house at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. Dannielynn is wearing the same out fit Janet Jackson wore to Barnstable in the early 2000s, more than 15 years ago. (WDRB photo)
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Sam Hunt at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Tanya Tucker at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Inside the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday, May 6, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Lamar Jackson made an appearance at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Gala.