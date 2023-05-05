LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you want to pull for a local up-and-comer in the Kentucky Oaks, Norman Casse is your man.
When people who grew up in Louisville meet another local for the first time, they often ask the question, “Where did you go to high school.”
Norm Casse said, “I went to North Bullitt High School, Hebron Middle School, and went to college at Bellarmine University.”
Casse has been around horse racing his entire life. His dad is Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. Norm was an assistant trainer for his dad for several years before he went out on his own in 2018. Norm will now start his first Oaks horse with Southlawn, and he likes his chances.
“She's talented, and she's fast. Those are the two big qualities you need,” Norm Casse explained. “She has really developed from a two-year-old to a three-year-old. She relaxes more in races. That allows her to finish stronger at the end, and she just seems happier and healthier than she's ever been,” Norm Casse said.
To win the Garland of Lilies, Norm will have to beat his dad in the race. Mark Casse will saddle Wonder Wheel in the Oaks.
Norm Casse explained, “I feel like we have a really big shot. When I went on my own, my dad always talked about how he couldn't wait for us to be in a big-time race facing each other, and here we are.”
When asked if his dad has offered any advice heading into the race, this is what Norm said.
“He's been calling and checking in. Really, we don't talk about horses too much. Anytime I need his help it's more of the business side of things. I'll pick his brain about things like that. But, fundamentally we train horses differently. So, we'll leave it at that.”
Norm said it would be a dream come true to win the Oaks, but his eye is on the ultimate prize.
“There's not a day that goes by that I don't fantasize about winning the Kentucky Derby, Norm Casse said. "The Kentucky Derby is legitimately the reason why we do this. Even if I win the Oaks, to me, it's just another steppingstone to winning the Kentucky Derby.”
