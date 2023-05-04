LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger workers and volunteers were busy Thursday evening hand-crafting the Garland of Lilies for Friday's Kentucky Oaks.
The garland was made Thursday evening at the Kroger in Middletown using more than 140 white Star Fighter lilies.
It took about two hours for them to make the garland by hand, each blossom hand-tied into its own water vial. The garland is trimmed with a border of Oak Ivy leaves.
Known as "The Lilies for the Fillies," the garland is 20 inches wide and 116 inches long.
Once complete, the garland weighs about 20 pounds and is put on ice packs in a special box before being transported to Churchill Downs ahead of the race on Friday. It will then be draped across the winning horse in the Winner's Circle.
To watch a recording of the creation of the Garland of Lilies, click here, or watch in the video player below.
Friday evening, the team will start again, but on the Garland of Roses for Saturday's 149th Kentucky Derby. The public is invited to watch them hand-sew the roses onto the garland. The team has prepared bags of rose petals to give to people who come. They'll be at the Kroger in Middletown making the garland from 4-9 p.m.
The making of the Garland of Roses will also be streamed live on the Kentucky Derby YouTube page. To watch the stream on Friday, click here.
Kroger has crafted the garlands for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby winners since 1991.
