LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The famous Garland of Roses presented to the Kentucky Derby winner takes days of preparation to create. That's why workers and volunteers from Kroger have been sorting through 6,000 roses that arrived from Colombia earlier this week.
The roses and special greenery for the Garland of Roses that will be presented to the winner of Kentucky Derby 149 are hand-stitched to the garland, something that Kroger has been doing since 1987.
The process starts at a climate-controlled Kroger warehouse in Middletown, where a mix of Kroger volunteers and employees choose and prepare the roses and the greenery to be sewn the garland.
The system is win-place-show: about 465 roses will be marked with blue stakes indicating they will be used on the garland. About 2,000 roses marked with yellow stakes will be slated for the winners circle. Finally, roses marked with a white stake won't go to Churchill Downs, but will be donated.
Each rose is sorted as Win, Place, Show using blue marked stick for win, yellow for place and white sticks for show. About 465 winners will go on the rose garland, ~ 2,000 show roses will decorate the winner’s circle and the rest are donated! @kroger @KyDerbyFestival @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oLkCNhdHdf— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 3, 2023
Allison Gousha, the Kroger Derby Coordinator, is in charge of the operation. She said there are several types of greenery along with the roses for the garland.
"We use Italian Ruscus, Israeli Ruscus, Boxwood, and then we finish it off with Gardenia leaves that are hand-wired," Gousha said. "So it took about 180 hours to put all this together. Now we'll start attaching it to the actual garland."
Gousha said workers will continue making sure the garland is worthy of a champion all the way up until race time.
"Those roses on the garland and in the winners circle, we still want them to be beautiful when it's time for the race at 6 o'clock, or 6:30, so the sun will be shining down on them," Gousha said. "We'll water them throughout the day, but this is great rose weather."
Gousha said the team is expected to finish the initial preparations around 3 p.m. At that point, Kroger has the snipped roses and greenery sent to the Middletown Kroger on Shelbyville Road. Workers and volunteers there will then sew the roses to the garland. That happens on Friday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the public is invited to watch.
The Garland of Lilies for Oaks Day is finished.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.