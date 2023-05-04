LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The star-studded Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is known for its entertainment, bringing local and national business leaders as well as horse racing industry professionals to The Galt House Hotel for a night of fun in downtown Louisville.
The night before the most exciting two minutes in sports, it's a glamorous event supporting local charities.
"We're happy to be able to utilize Derby, which is one of the coolest things the city has, to kind of shine a light on how wonderful we are," said Tonya York, one of the co-founders of Unbridled Eve.
That night of fun benefits Blessings in a Backpack, an organization providing school children with weekend meals.
"I mean what's more fundamental than food for children and everything that goes along with that, with their engagement in school that can affect them for the rest of their lives," Tammy York Day, one of the co-founders of Unbridled Eve.
Students at Hawthorne Elementary School put those bags together every Thursday for their peers who might not have something to eat over the weekend.
"Knowing that there are children out there that might not have enough food over the weekends, it's heartbreaking," said Nikki Grizzle, chief marketing officer of Blessings in a Backpack. "You feel for those parents, as well, because that's no situation that any parent wants to put themselves in. Nobody wants to be in that situation. And, a lot of times, it's no one's fault of their own."
Since 2012, the money donated by Unbridled Eve has provided 76,000 hunger-free weekends for kids across the country.
"We just feel so incredibly blessed with who we're surrounded with and their hearts and what this means," York Day said.
This Friday will be the 10th annual Unbridled Eve gala. Here is the list of celebrities slated to attend:
Actors/Celebrities:
- D.B. Woodside: Actor, best known for "Lucifer" and "The Night Agent"
- Chris Harrison: Best known as the host of "The Bachelor" for over 19 years
- Lauren Zima: Entertainment Tonight correspondent
- Macy Gray: Singer, shared with 21c
- Tricia Helfer: Best known as the face of "Battlestar Galactica" and Charlotte in "Lucifer"
- Randy Travis: Grammy-winning country music artist
- D.B. Sweeney: Best known for his work in Francis Coppola's "Garden of Stone"
- Master P: Iconic rap legend and founder of record label No Limit Forever Records
- Jerry Mathers: Best known for his role in "Leave It to Beaver"
- Nick Vallelonga: Oscar-winning co-writer and producer of "Green Book"
- Bob Guiney: Former star of "The Bachelor"
- Nora Roberts: New York Times Best-Selling Author
- Aron Haddad: Actor/Pro Wrestler (AKA Damien Sandow)
- Rob Angel: Creator of Pictionary
- Mike Mills: Grammy-winning co-founder, co-lead singer of the iconic rock band R.E.M.
Jockeys:
- Jean Cruguet: Rode Seattle Slew to victory in the 1977 Triple Crown
- Jareth Loveberry: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Two Phil's
- Sandy Hawley: Canadian and U.S. Hall of Fame and Eclipse Award winner
- James Graham: 2023 Kentucky Derby mount Continence Game
- Michael Manganello: Rode Dust Commander to victory in the 1970 Kentucky Derby
- Julien Leparoux: Seven-time Breeder's Cup Winner and Eclipse Award Winner
Sports:
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Former University of Kentucky basketball player, professional basketball player
- Lisa Leslie: Former pro basketball player, four-time Olympic gold medalist
- Nadia Nadim: Professional footballer for National Women's Soccer League Racing Louisville FC
- Chris Redman: Former NFL Baltimore Ravens player
- Cam Jordan: New Orleans Saints eight-time All-Pro and TV Broadcaster for NBC
- Mark Ingram: New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl NFL running back
- Michael Bush: Former NFL running back and University of Louisville football player
- Tim Ellis: NFL's Chief Marketing Officer
- Luke Hancock: Former University of Louisville basketball player
- Warren Moon: NFL Hall of Famer who played for the Houston Oilers
- Mario Urrutia: Former Cincinnati Bengals player and University of Louisville linebacker
- Bonnie-Jill Laflin: Actress, sportscaster, and NBA scout for the Los Angeles Lakers
Special Guests:
- Grace Stanke: Miss America 2023
- Morgan Greco: Miss Teen America 2023
- Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson: Celebrity chef, Food Network host
- Jennifer Hoffman: Winner of "The Amazing Race"
- Hannah Edelen: Miss Kentucky 2022
Hosts:
- Tonya York and Tammy York Day: co-founders of the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala
Musical Performances By:
- Robin Wilson: Lead singer of Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, Gin Blossoms
- Robin Zander: Lead singer of Cheap Trick, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee
- Tim Rushlow: Lead singer of Little Texas, three-time Grammy nominee, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winner
- Larry Stewart: Multi-award-winning singer of Restless Heart
- Richie McDonald: Multi-award-winning singer of Lone Star
- DJ 2nd Nature: Atlanta DJ who incorporates mashups of pop culture media.
- JD Shelburne: Country music artist, one of Kentucky’s fastest-rising stars.
- John Elefante: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, former frontman of Kansas
- Linkin’ Bridge: Acapella singing group from Louisville, KY and "America’s Got Talent" Finalists
- Skip Martin: Former lead vocalist of Kool & The Gang, co-founder & lead singer of Dazz Band
- Rob Base: Member of duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for "It Takes Two"
- The Crashers: Louisville-based party/cover band
For more information and to purchase packages or raffle tickets for the gala, click here.
Related Stories:
- Several Louisville-area galas expected to bring celebrities during Kentucky Derby week
- Chris Harrison, Randy Travis to headline Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House Hotel
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.