LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby week is here, and several Derby galas have been scheduled in and around downtown Louisville.
One of the largest and longest-running parties is the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
"It's a party," said Brent Rogers, the production manager for the event. "There is nothing like it anywhere that you would go in the world ..."
On Monday, crews were already working on construction, making sure all of the behind-the-scenes preparations were in place.
Rogers said that includes work on, "tenting, the floor layout, and all the lighting, the sound elements, all of the decor."
"All of that all starts months in advance," he added.
Guests expected Friday night include Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rogers, Jack Harlow, Chris Pine and dozens of others. Proceeds from the party will benefit the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Research Center. To date, the gala has raised more than $17 million.
"It's not that we are giving a few hundred dollars or a few thousand dollars away," Rogers said. "They are giving away hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars each year."
Across town, crews were busy setting up lighting rigs for the annual Rockin' Derby Eve Event at Paristown, where country star Dustin Lynch is expected to take the stage.
"It's a casual event," said Jeanne Hill, the Paristown director of business development. "You don't have to put on the gown and the tuxedo. You can leave the track, come here, or you can run home and put your jeans and cowboy boots on. Like we say, it is Kentucky Country Chic."
There are other events as well. 21c Hotel Founder Steve Wilson will throw his annual "Steve’s Derby Eve." He said he plans to feature a drag theme and performances by Macy Gray.
Nearby, the Galt House is ready to party with its Unbridled Eve Gala. That event will also have celebrities, dinner and dancing.
Along with that dancing, one of the most well known DJs in the world will be playing in downtown Louisville on Friday. Diplo will be part of Fourth Street Live’s Derby eve party.
Back at the Barnstable Brown Mansion, 2024 is already in focus, even though 2023's party hasn't even happened yet.
"We are just so appreciative of all the support that we've had, and we are looking forward even to next year before we even get finished with this year," Rogers said.
The Barnstable Brown Gala sells out years in advance.
For information on the other events and galas, click the links below:
