LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It takes planning, coordination, a fleet of shuttles and some patience to travel to Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby weekend.
If you have a ticket to the grandstand or "front side" of Churchill Downs for Oaks or Derby, you're covered for parking. The price of admission includes not only food, drinks and a program. It also includes parking at the Kentucky Expo Center. Just go to Gates 2,4 or 6 off Crittenden Drive, and park in Lots E or J. There are buses that transport you to the main entrance of Churchill Downs.
It's too late to buy a parking pass for one of the parking lots on Churchill Downs' property. Those had to be purchased by mid-April. If you bought one, it should've come in the mail.
The good news is that shuttles from KEC run 24/7 on Oaks and Derby days.
Racing fans headed into the infield for the big events will need to find their own parking. There are really two options. Either park at the L&N Stadium and make the hike up Central Avenue to the track, or you can negotiate for neighborhood parking.
Parking at the stadium costs $40 for a car or truck, $150 for an RV or similar vehicle and $200 for a bus.
If you opt to take a taxi, ride share or a TARC bus, wear comfortable shoes. All those options have to drop off and pick up in the Bronze lot at L&N Stadium, too.
Taking your chances in the neighborhoods around Churchill Downs can get pricey. On Thurby, our crews saw prices ranging from $20 to $75. Those price tags are expected to increase for Oaks and Derby.
The track doesn't own the property or homes nearby, so owners can charge as much as they want for their premium spots.
