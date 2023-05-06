LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before sunrise and after sundown, those on the backside at Churchill Downs work tirelessly to make sure horses are ready for race day.
Bernabe Flores, 67, first moved to the United States in 1985 and has been working in the horse racing industry ever since.
Flores is one of many who calls the backside home for a few months every year. When he's not in Kentucky, he spends his time working at tracks in other states, and occasionally traveling home to visit family still in Mexico.
Speaking to WDRB News through translator Erika Lowe, Flores explained his work as a groom for Dale Romans' barn.
"I put bandages around the horses' legs, I put the saddle on top of the horse and I help the exercise rider get up on the horse as well when they go on the track to exercise the horse," he said.
Grooms are commonly paired with a few horses, becoming experts at each one's schedules and their health needs to keep them in tip-top condition for race day.
Flores said he's glad he can groom the horses and said he likes riding them, but joked that he is now "too old" to do so because it hurts his knees.
Flores is one of many who work in the horse racing industry who has gotten assistance from The Kentucky Racing Health & Welfare Fund. The Louisville-based nonprofit helps those in the horse racing industry access healthcare resources along with funds to help pay for treatments.
Deputy Executive Director Karen Pehlke said the organization has four bilingual staff members who offer translation services to help clients understand things like test results.
"The health care system is very intimidating as it is. If there's a language barrier, it makes it even more difficult to understand," said Pehlke. "We do all follow-up appointments, we notify them of anything that needs to be discussed. We go over requirements for tests and things like that that they may not understand."
Pehlke said most of those who work on the backside are uninsured and would be unable to receive the medical care they need without the organization's help.
"It's been very impactful. A lot of people appreciate it. We had a gentleman we assisted that a couple years ago had open heart surgery. He swears up and down not only the fund, but the health service center, saved his life," Pehlke said.
The organization relies on unclaimed winning bids to provide funding for its services and to pay for medical costs of the workers.
"If someone goes to the track and places a wager and fails to cash their ticket for whatever reason, after one year it comes to the fund," said Pehlke.
Before the pandemic, Pehlke said it wasn't uncommon for the organization to receive a million dollars annually in unclaimed wagers from racetracks across the state. Now, she said she's becoming worried about future funding.
"Online betting, we are going to see a decrease. We haven't had to look at alternative resources at this time, but we probably will in the near future," she said.
In addition to helping the workers themselves, Pehlke said the organization can also help family members in certain situations.
"If they're otherwise eligible for our assistance, we do cover dependents and children up to the age of 19," she explained.
Pehlke said she and the rest of her small team are happy to be able to help those who are considered the backbone of the horse racing industry.
"It's a good feeling, it really is. I enjoy doing what I do. I enjoy working with the staff that we have and meeting different people and hearing different stories. It's very rewarding," she said. "Everybody that comes through our office is appreciative of our services."
If you'd like to learn more about the services offered, you can find The Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare Fund's main offices at 422 Heywood Avenue in Louisville, not far from Churchill Downs.
You can also call the office line at 502-636-2900 or visit KYRacingHealth.org.
