IMAGES | Celebrities rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
The Kentucky Derby Festival princesses pose on the red carpet on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on the red carpet on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses on the red carpet on Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
A colorful Kentucky Derby-themed suit on the red carpet at Churchill Downs. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Robert Angel, the creator of Pictionary, on the red carpet at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Former NFL quarterback Warren Moon on the red carpet at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Country singer JD Shelburne on the red carpet at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Singer-songwriter "Smokey" Robinson on the red carpet at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and family on the red carpet at Churchill Downs during Kentucky Derby 149 (WDRB photo)
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shows off his Kentucky Derby 149 jacket. (WDRB photo.)
Chris Harrison, the former host of 'The Bachelor,' on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
'Mattress Mack' shows off his Kentucky Derby 149 jacket on the red carpet at Churchill Downs. (WDRB photo)
'Mattress Mack' discusses his $2 million Kentucky Derby 149 wager. (WDRB photo)
Kentucky U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Professional wrestler The Miz on the red carpet at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 6, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Rapper Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Country music singer Randy Travis on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Football running back and Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn on the red carpet at Churchill Downs at Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Kaitlyn Bristowe, former contestant on 'The Bachelor,' on the red carpet at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby 149. (WDRB photo)
Many of them came after a night of partying at big-name celebrations like the Barnstable Brown Gala and the Unbridled Eve Gala.
The Kentucky tradition is always a big draw for celebrities.
Gov. Andy Beshear wearing a blue suit and pink tie, told reporters he was picking Verify for the Derby.
He also talked about his mention in a recent Jack Harlow song.
"It made me cool in their eyes in about five minutes," he said of the reaction from his children.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg showed up in a coat decorated with a mint julep Derby glass from his birth year 1973 the Twin spires a rose and race horse, among other representations of the first Saturday in May.
"We're just having a good time," he said.
Harlow showed up with a huge entourage and told reporters he was betting on Two Phil's, because he has a friend named Phil, but declined interviews "because I'm so shy."