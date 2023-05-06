Rapper Jack Harlow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby isn't just a day of horses and races -- it's also an event that brings celebrities to Louisville to walk the red carpet in glitzy fashion. 

Many of them came after a night of partying at big-name celebrations like the Barnstable Brown Gala and the Unbridled Eve Gala. 

The Kentucky tradition is always a big draw for celebrities.

Gov. Andy Beshear wearing a blue suit and pink tie, told reporters he was picking Verify for the Derby. 

He also talked about his mention in a recent Jack Harlow song. 

"It made me cool in their eyes in about five minutes," he said of the reaction from his children.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg showed up in a coat decorated with a mint julep Derby glass from his birth year 1973 the Twin spires a rose and race horse, among other representations of the first Saturday in May. 

"We're just having a good time," he said. 

Harlow showed up with a huge entourage and told reporters he was betting on Two Phil's, because he has a friend named Phil, but declined interviews "because I'm so shy." 

