LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is on for this year's "Thundernator" for the 2023 Kentucky Derby's Festival 34th annual Thunder Over Louisville.
Kentucky Lottery and KDF said in a news release more information about this once in a lifetime opportunity will happen on Monday, Feb. 6.
The "Thundernator" helps launch the fireworks on Thunder over Louisville, which is set for Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Thunder Over Louisville is one of more than 70 events KDF produces in the spring before Derby.
