LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Official merchandise from the Kentucky Derby Festival is now available online and at select Kentuckiana retailers.
Festival Unveiled -- KDF's first event of the spring season -- happened Thursday night at the Mellwood Art Center.
Liesl Long Chaintreuil, the artist who created the 2023 "Spirit of Kentucky" poster, was on hand at the event to sign copies of it. Festival fans can choose from four poster options, including the Official Poster ($30) and the Limited-Edition of 500 signed and numbered posters ($60).
The festival's official merchandise line features more than 100 products, including t-shirts, caps and mugs, and is produced by the Derby Festival's apparel partner, 12/13 Apparel by Synergism.
You can get your KDF merchandise online at KDF.org, as well as at Kroger and Taste of Kentucky locations.
