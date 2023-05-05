LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Proudly wear your pink and support the fillies.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at Kentucky Oaks 149 preparations at Churchill Downs.
The Longines Kentucky Oaks goes to the girls every year as only 3-year old fillies race the day before the Kentucky Derby.
They race for the Garland of Lilies, appropriately named “lilies for the fillies.”
Like the Kentucky Derby, the Longines Kentucky Oaks race is one of the longest continually held sporting events in American history.
The race was established on May 19, 1875, by the same founder of the Kentucky Derby, Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark.
It’s a day of fun and fundraising for critical women’s health issues.
Guests are encouraged to wear pink to bring awareness to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.
The Survivors Parade is a moving and celebratory march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors that takes place on Churchill Downs’ historic racetrack prior to the running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.
The 15th Survivors Parade honors the 149 survivors.
Churchill Downs will begin taking nominations in early 2024 for the 150th Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade.
Kentucky Oaks charitable initiative has raised more than $1,000,000 for charity since its inception.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.