LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black jockeys and trainers dominated the early years of the Kentucky Derby.
One Fourth street restaurant honors a big piece of Kentucky Derby history.
"We really highlight the history of African American jockeys, who basically started the Derby," Meiller said.
The Black Jockey Lounge showcases the people that made the most exciting two minutes in sports into what it is today.
"This place has such an energy about it. And I know that it's because of them," Meiller said.
Kendall Meiller says it's important for people visiting Louisville on the first weekend in May to remember the Black jockeys and trainers who helped build the sport.
"Their history needs to be just in the subconscious and the conscious mind that they were here, they started this, and their footprint is on the tracks," Meiller said.
Some of the most notable Black jockeys: Alonzo Clayton, William Walker, and Isaac Murphy.
"Isaac Murphy. He is like -- we want to bring it into modern day terms -- the Michael Jordan of his time. He's actually considered one of the best jockeys in history. He won three Derby races," Meiller said.
And, you can't forget about Oliver Lewis.
"He ran him the very first Kentucky Derby race and he won," Meiller said.
You can find all of these faces hanging on the walls. But that's not the only way these racing legends are honored here. Chef Clayton Elliott incorporates their names and their stories into his food.
"Our hot sauce that we make in house is named after Winkfield, who is the demon in the saddle. It's a hot sauce that builds. So it kind of sneaks up on you, but then kind of takes over at the end. And so that's why we named it demon in the saddle. We also have a crab cake on the menu. In my opinion, it's one of the best crab cakes that I've ever had. And, and, so I've given it the name of the Isaac Murphy, because he's, you know, attributed as the best jockey to ever kind of exist in that time. And even today, so that we kind of given that name to him," Elliott said.
It's a small way to keep their memory alive and make sure their history isn't erased.
"Melanated people, not seeing their faces on the backs of horses, it kind of brings this subconscious notion that it is not available for them, it's not something for them, but back in the day, we were the ones that started it," Meiller said.
Inspiring the next generation by protecting the past.
"People are looking up to these people. And so we want them to open up their history more so young kids can know that this is available for them as well. Their names are out there. People are saying their names more, which is the important part," Meiller said.
Eleven Black Jockeys have won the Kentucky Derby and they highlight nine of them at the Black Jockey Lounge.
To read more about the history of Black jockeys in the Kentucky Derby, visit the Kentucky Derby Museum's Black Heritage exhibit.
