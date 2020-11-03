LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voters resoundingly opposed a proposal to give longer terms to elected prosecutors and district judges in Tuesday's general election.
About 69% of votes cast were against the increases, with 89% of all precincts reporting statewide.
The amendment to the state constitution would have increased by two years -- from six to eight -- the terms of commonwealth's attorneys in Kentucky. Those elected officials serve as the top prosecutors for counties and judicial circuits that take in several counties.
It also would have doubled the terms of district judges, to eight years, and require those elected judges to have served as licensed attorneys for eight years, rather than two, before holding office.
The judges' changes would have taken effect in 2022, while the new prosecutors' terms would have started in 2030.
The Kentucky General Assembly approved a bill this year setting up the ballot question.
Backers of the constitutional amendment said the changes would ensure more experience for judges handling diverse cases, from mental health to drug proceedings.
The Louisville Bar Association, the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association and the Kentucky District Judges Association supported the amendment, according to the "Raise the Bar" campaign funded by the the group District Judges for a Better Commonwealth.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.