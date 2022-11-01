In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:
Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
Even as we’ve grown our business and expanded our workforce of 65,000 employees across the country, our support for Louisville has not diminished.
More than 10,000 Humana employees live and work in the Louisville area, the largest concentration of Humana employees in any city in the country. Like most companies today, Humana has evolved to offer more flexible work styles to attract and retain the best talent wherever they choose to live, while still meeting the needs of the business. This has resulted in reduced peak office space needs and a decline in our overall real estate footprint. At the same time, we have made significant capital investments toupgrade our Humana Tower and Waterside facilities for employees who work in our offices.
Over the past several years, Humana’s business has broadened across the country to now include several hundred senior-focused primary care clinics, expanded home health services and additional state Medicaid contracts. We serve patients, members, providers, and customers in many locations, and we believe that having employees and leaders close to our customers provides a strategic advantage. We have offices in the Washington D.C. region, as it is home to our largest customer, the federal government, and an important source of talent and healthcare expertise that Humana must continue to attract. This makes good business sense and in no way diminishes our commitment to Louisville. When we are successful across the country, our local Louisville community wins with further job creation and long-term economic stability.
Humana’s business is strong. And whether it be the local events we sponsor, the thousands of volunteer hours our employees contribute to local charities, or the natural disasters we help our neighbors recover from, Humana will continue to provide steadfast support for Louisville.
For further evidence of our support for Louisville and other Kentucky communities, here are some examples from the Company and The Humana Foundation:
• Civic Engagement – Humana executives serve on the boards of numerous local not-for-profits and community organizations, and all Humana employees are provided paid time off for volunteer activities.
• Corporate Sponsorships – Humana funded the construction of the Humana Outdoor Track and Field at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in West Louisville, and also provides sponsorship funding to local organizations and events, including the Kentucky Derby Festival, Churchill Downs and the Louisville Downtown Partnership.
• Eastern Kentucky Flooding - The Humana Foundation donated $500,000 towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by torrential rains and flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other impacted areas. The Humana Foundation also matched associate donations which, combined, raised another almost $100,000 for the region.
• Building Donation - Humana donated a Downtown office building (515 W. Market St.) to help centralize the academic, business and research areas of UofL’s Health Equity Innovation Hub, which seeks to advance health equity and improve health outcomes for marginalized populations in Louisville and communities around the world.
• Western Kentucky Tornados - The Humana Foundation donated $500,000 to local community organizations to assist members, employees and communities in the Midwest and southern part
• Coronavirus Relief and Recovery Efforts - The Humana Foundation deployed $50 million in short-term and long-term relief and partnered with national and community service organizations to help those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. This included over $3 million in COVID response to Louisville, $300K of which went to COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts in West Louisville.