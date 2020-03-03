SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney fighting Louisville Gas & Electric Co.’s plan to condemn land for a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County said in court Tuesday that documents show the project was initiated by bourbon giant Jim Beam.
John D. Cox, who represents a property owner that LG&E sued in an eminent domain lawsuit, told a judge that information from a subpoena of Jim Beam indicates LG&E wanted the spirits maker to initially pay $20-$25 million for the pipeline.
“The pipeline wasn’t LG&E’s idea at all,” Cox said. “This was Jim Beam’s idea.”
He filed with Bullitt County Circuit Court several documents he wants introduced as evidence.
Cox made the argument in a bid to challenge the utility’s use of eminent domain, which he said must be for a public use. “Somebody has to put their name on the dotted line and say this is for a public purpose,” he told Bullitt Circuit Judge Rodney Burress.
Cox has asked Burress to dismiss the case; the judge did not rule from the bench at Tuesday’s hearing.
LG&E attorney Monica Braun said the utility has followed state law, including parts that “unambiguously” let utilities use eminent domain for natural gas pipelines. She said there have been “incorrect” arguments that LG&E hasn’t yet been able to rebut.
Braun declined to comment on Cox’s claim about Jim Beam after Tuesday’s hearing. A spokeswoman for Jim Beam didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A hearing on the evidence in the case is scheduled for June 16.
Cox’s client, Iola Capital LLC, owns land on Cedar Grove Road along the proposed 12-mile pipeline path from south of Mount Washington to south of Shepherdsville, cutting across land also owned by Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.
Beam operates a distillery in Clermont. A 2015 route study commissioned by LG&E considered a line that would have ended there, WDRB News reported last year.
LG&E now plans to end its pipeline farther north – on the east side of Interstate 65 across from a rest area.
The utility made the change after getting “additional information from local officials and other sources,” Lonnie E. Bellar, an LG&E executive, told state regulators in early 2017.
He said the new route came about after receiving “information from a large customer about projections for increased gas usage.” LG&E has declined to identify that customer.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.