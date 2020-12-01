LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon giant Beam Suntory will permanently close its Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse distillery and visitor experience at Louisville's Fourth Street Live at the end of the year, dealing another blow to the city's downtown core.
In a statement, the Chicago-based spirits company said it "made the decision not to renew our lease at the Urban Stillhouse in downtown Louisville" just over five years after the facility opened with much fanfare.
The world's largest bourbon maker said it's focused on upgrading its main distillery in Clermont, Ky., and that it plans "a new consumer experience" in Louisville, though a spokeswoman for the company declined to provide details.
"As we maintain focus on our transformational agenda in Clermont, with an eye on reopening to consumers in mid-2021, we have made the decision not to renew our lease at the Urban Stillhouse in downtown Louisville," according to the statement. "We will maintain our offices on Fourth Street Live and look forward to bringing a new consumer experience to Louisville that is in line with what we are building at our iconic homeplace."
The Urban Stillhouse is in a 4,300-square-foot space on the street level at the downtown entertainment district, beneath Beam Suntory's Louisville office at 408 S. Fourth Street.
The office space will remain, the company said.
The stillhouse has a small working distillery, interactive displays, a tasting bar and a store offering Beam products.
Its flourishes include a sculptural American Oak tree built from barrel staves, illuminated Jim Beam bottles.
Beam's stillhouse is among a number of distilleries and bourbon tourist experiences that have popped up in downtown in the last decade. Others include the Evans Williams Bourbon Experience, Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery, the Angel's Envy distillery and Brown-Forman's Old Forester Distillery.