LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to put "some real money" from Kentucky's $1.6 billion share of federal CARES Act funds into a statewide eviction prevention program that he will roll out Monday.
Beshear said he had hoped to unveil the program this week, but it will take a few more days to finalize.
"Putting together something that is going to work … is just pretty intensive and we want to get it right," Beshear said during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
Beshear implemented an indefinite freeze on renters being set out from their homes for failing to pay rent during the pandemic.
But the independently elected judges of Kentucky's Supreme Court effectively nullified Beshear's moratorium by opening up the courts to regular eviction cases as of Aug. 1.
Beshear has praised a "pilot project" in Jefferson County, in which judges are delaying evictions by 7 days to get landlords and renters time to consider rental assistance or other options, and said it could be expanded in the state.
Jefferson County judges started hearing eviction cases this week.
Louisville Metro has made about $20 million of its CARES Act funds available for a program to that will pay landlords back rent on behalf of tenants, but officials have been surprised how few renters and landlords have applied for the funds.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb allowed his eviction moratorium to expire on Aug. 14, but Indiana renters affected by the pandemic are eligible for assistance from the state.
Resources for renters and landlords:
Jefferson County, Ky. residents: https://www.stopmyeviction.org/
Indiana residents: http://www.indianahousingnow.org/