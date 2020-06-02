LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he will withdraw some National Guard troops deployed in Louisville to keep the peace and that he hopes to "fully" remove the Guard from the city in the "very near future."
Beshear declined to say how many troops have been called in since Saturday to help Metro police manage widespread protests and how many are being taken out.
The move comes a day after Guard troops were involved, working alongside Metro police, in the shooting that left west Louisville barbeque proprietor David "YaYa" McAtee dead.
Police have said it's unclear who shot McAtee. Metro police say video released Tuesday shows McAtee firing outside his business' door before being hit.
The incident happened just after midnight on Monday at McAtee's restaurant near 26th Street and Broadway in west Louisville.
Guard troops only got involved to because they happened to in the area trailing a Louisville firetruck, Beshear said.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked Beshear to send in the Guard on Saturday after people the mayor called "anarchists" broke windows, smashed and damaged other property downtown during the city's second night of protests on Friday.
