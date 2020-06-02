LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – David “Ya Ya” McAtee, the black man who was shot dead during a police incident in west Louisville early Monday morning, fired a gun before being hit amid an exchange of gunfire involving Metro police and National Guard troops, according to Louisville police's description of video they released Tuesday.
Police said it was not clear whom McAtee was firing at, nor who shot McAtee.
"This video appears to show Mr. McAtee firing a gun outside of his business door as officers who were using pepper balls to clear the Dino's (Food Mart parking) lot were approaching his business," acting Louisville Metro police chief Robert Schroeder said during a Mayor Greg Fischer news conference. "This video does not provide all the answers, but we are releasing it to provide transparency.
"It does not answer every question, including, 'Why did he fire?' and 'Where were police at the time he fired'?" Schroeder said. "We know these are questions the community is asking, and we are asking these same questions ourselves. That is why we conduct a thorough investigation to get these answers."
The audio-less footage was taken from surveillance cameras inside McAtee's barbeque restaurant and on the wall of an adjoining business.
The Louisville officers, including two who fired their weapons, were not wearing body cameras or did not turn them on during the incident, violating department policy.
In the video taken inside McAtee's restaurant, McAtee is shown heading toward an exterior door as a half-dozen people quickly shuffle inside the building. McAtee appears to retrieve an object from his right hip and peer outside, raising his right arm, before ducking back inside. McAtee moves out of the frame before coming back into view, appearing to collapse to the ground.
In the other video, McAtee is seen tending to barbeque smokers just outside the building. He goes inside. People begin to hurry inside the restaurant as law enforcement officers approach.
Smoke then billows from the door and sparks fly just outside the building as officers retreat.
Maj. Paul Humphrey, commander of LMPD's training division, said during the news conference that it wasn't clear what drew officers to McAtee's business. He said it appeared officers were "addressing some individuals" near McAtee's business after they were first on the Dino's Food Mart lot trying to clear a crowd.
"As the officers are addressing those individuals, Mr. McAtee appears to fire at the officers, and they take cover and return fire," Humphrey said. "But without the audio and without having interviewed the officers yet, that is yet to be determined, exactly how those incidents occurred."
Correction: An initial version of this story incorrectly said that McAtee's shooting was not captured by the video.
