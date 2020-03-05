FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill that would prohibit governors from reorganizing the Kentucky Board of Education and require proportional political representation on the panel advanced to the Senate floor Thursday.
Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, cleared the Senate Education Committee on an 8-3 vote.
The legislation comes after Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled a campaign promise by completely reorganizing the state education board on his first day in office and installing a panel comprised entirely of Democrats.
Most of the 11 former board members have sued Beshear, claiming their removals were illegal because they were kicked off the panel without cause and without due process.
Beshear, who lost a Supreme Court case as attorney general against former Gov. Matt Bevin when he challenged his reorganization of various education boards, has relied on that ruling in support of his authority to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education.
Attempts by the former board members for injunctions blocking Beshear’s executive order from taking effect have failed in state and federal courts.
Of the nearly 3.5 million registered voters, 48.6% were Democrats and 42.6% were Republicans as of the end of December.
That would mean six of the 11 gubernatorial appointees to the state education board would need to be Democrats and five would need to be Republicans under SB 10, which sets Dec. 31 as the cut-off date in each year preceding board appointments.
That would be the only major change to the current board composition.
This report will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.