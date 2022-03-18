LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House approved a bill Friday that would make online and in-person sports betting legal in the state.
Lawmakers voted 58-30 in favor of House Bill 606, which would allow wagering on mobile devices and at sites that include horse tracks. It now heads to the Senate for action there.
The bill, sponsored by northern Kentucky Rep. Adam Koenig with bipartisan co-sponsors, passed out of a House committee earlier this week. Keonig led similar efforts in 2019 and 2020 that advanced to the House floor but weren't called for a vote.
This year's legislation would permit sports gambling regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission offered by a licensed track or "professional sports venue" with at least 50,000 seats — a nod to the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta — and via a smartphone or online app.
Tracks like Churchill Downs could have sports books at up to two of its facilities. Besides its flagship Central Avenue track, Churchill operates a slots-like historical horse racing parlor off Poplar Level Road and is planning to open one downtown.
The bill prohibits anyone who is participating in a sporting event to bet on it.
The House also is taking up at least one other gambling bill Friday, including HB 608. That measure would ban so-called "gray" machines that resemble slot machines.
Friday was the 51st day of the 60-day legislative session that ends April 14.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.