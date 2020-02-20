LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Braidy Industries Inc. claimed in a court filing on Thursday that it has uncovered evidence that company founder Craig T. Bouchard misused hundreds of thousands of dollars of company money while he was CEO.
The company said an internal review raised several "red flags" about travel spending, credit card charges and legal expenses, and that it has hired a third-party firm to conduct an independent investigation.
The outside investigation is "likely to prove self-dealing and other wrongful conduct by Bouchard," the company said the filing.
Bouchard was removed as CEO of the company, which in 2017 received a $15 million investment of taxpayer money from Kentucky, last month after the company's other board members claimed they weren't happy with the pace of fundraising efforts to build a $1.8 billion aluminum plant near Ashland, Ky.
Bouchard sued the company this week to enforce what he said is his right to replace all the board members with directors of his own choosing.
The company said in a responsive filing Thursday that it began an internal investigation of Bouchard's actions in early February.
"The company has identified certain financial and operational irregularities in connection with your role as Chief Executive Officer that warrant investigation," Braidy Industries board chairman Charles Price wrote to Bouchard on Feb. 3, informing him that he would be placed on leave.
The company claims that it found several "red flags" when reviewing its finances under Bouchard.
The court filing lists them as such:
- personal expenses charged by or on behalf of Bouchard to the Company's American Express credit cards, in violation of the Company's travel policies (which prohibit personal charges);
- ~$220,000 in unsubstantiated travel charges, and ~$113,000 unsubstantiated meal charges to the Company's American Express credit cards;
- Unauthorized charges associated with chartered private planes, in violation of the Company's travel policies;
- legal work conducted on behalf of Bouchard billed to the Company;
- Bonuses paid to Bouchard, at Bouchard's own direction, that the Company believes violate his employment agreement; and
- "Related party" transactions involving businesses associated with Bouchard's son and brother-in-law.
The company said the unsubstantiated travel charges “appear to be corroborated” by Bouchard’s Facebook page, “including posts suggesting that Bouchard's recent globe-trotting (paid for by the Company) resulted from his personal, as opposed to business, motivations.”
WDRB has reached out to Bouchard's representatives for comment.
This developing story will be updated.