LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Campbell P. Brown will become the tenth member of Louisville’s Brown family to serve as chairman of the board of directors of liquor giant Brown-Forman Corp., the company said Wednesday.
Brown, 53, has worked at the company for 26 years, once managing Brown-Forman’s biggest product, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and most recently overseeing the revival of Old Forester, one of the company’s bourbon brands.
Campbell Brown will succeed George Garvin Brown IV, who has led the board for 14 years. Both men are great-great grandsons of George Garvin Brown, who founded the company in Louisville in 1870.
While its shares are traded on the stock market, the Brown family controls Brown-Forman through a dual-class stock structure in which the family owns the majority of the voting shares.
A Brown family member has always served at the helm of the company’s board, Brown-Forman spokeswoman Elizabeth Conway confirmed.
Campbell Brown wasn’t available for an interview on Wednesday, she said.
“It will be my great pleasure to serve in this role and continue the journey George Garvin Brown set us on when he pledged Brown-Forman’s ambition, distilled into five simple words, that there is ‘Nothing Better in the Market,’” Campbell Brown said in a news release.
G. Garvin Brown said in the release that Brown-Forman is in “excellent hands” despite challenging business circumstances. The company had to navigate costly European tariffs placed on Jack Daniels and its bourbons in 2018, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown-Forman grew its net sales of $3.3 billion about 1% in the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, and sales were flat in the six months ended Oct. 31, 2020 compared to a year earlier.
“Our company is resilient, as evidenced by our ability to withstand the uncertainty and upheaval of 2020, and it’s this resiliency that has allowed us to implement these changes with confidence,” G. Garvin Brown said.