LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a new conference last week, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that since she was named interim chief in January she has fired seven officers in 32 investigations not related to the cases included in the Justice Department probe.
An open records request by WDRB News revealed six terminations this year, and all but one of the officers were recruits or still on probation.
The officers terminated were:
- Officer Rich Wilson, who was fired June 15, after allegations of conduct unbecoming, absent without leave, obedience, untruthfulness, and other violations were sustained. Wilson has appealed his termination to the Louisville Police Merit Board.
- Probationary officer James Greene, terminated on June 27 for performance deficiencies, which were redacted in the records provided by the city.
- Police recruit Jamal Amalou, terminated on March 10 for being “disrespectful and confrontational” at UofL hospital and for refusing to pay to get into a local bar, arguing he was a police officer.
- Probationary officer Carlos Murillo, who was terminated May 3 for performance deficiencies, which were redacted.
- Police recruit Jeremiah Bell, who was terminated March 28. The reasons were redacted.
- Probationary officer Shomali Coureur, who was terminated March 10 after the department found out Coureur had been charged in Indiana in February with driving under the influence.
"Since January, I have initiated 32 separate incidents not related to the DOJ report," the chief said Aug. 10.
"This demonstrates a culture of self accountability and correction going forward. Additionally, I have terminated seven employees and have discipline pending including several suspensions, one demotion, one involuntary transfer work and four free termination hearings, which could result in a termination or severe suspension. These decisions are not easy decisions that have to be made. But, as chief, I know that these are necessary actions for the betterment of the department and for the community. My success is not to be measured on the amount of discipline imposed, but by creating a culture for officers who are well trained and supervised with clear expectations and values."
The news came after an announcement that police took a closer look at 33 cases of possible officer misconduct flagged in the DOJ report released in March that either were not formally investigated or weren’t investigated at all. Police also have provided body camera footage of all incidents highlighted in the report.
After a formal review of the cases, the chief said "no further formal investigations will occur."
Prompted by the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020, the Justice Department review concluded that it has probable cause to believe that LMPD and Metro government "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law" that includes excessive force, searches based on invalid warrants and conducting unlawful traffic and pedestrian stops.
Metro government has agreed to be part of a court-enforceable consent decree that will require the department to make agreed-upon changes to policing practices. It's unclear when the filing will happen.
