LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A developer is reviving plans for an apartment complex for low-income renters near Prospect that the Metro Council rejected in 2017 by denying a zoning change.
The new proposal for Prospect Cove calls for 178 units, or 20 less than the previous project, according to documents filed with Louisville Metro Planning and Design this week. The building would be 45 feet tall – the same height as before – although it would have three stories instead of four.
Those changes are meant to address some concerns previously raised by Prospect residents about the scale of the , said Christi Lanier-Robinson, executive vice president for LDG Multifamily LLC. But she said the goal remains to provide affordable housing there – a sticking point echoed in some public comments from the earlier case.
“We’re continuing to fight to serve that affordable housing market, because we believe it's important,” she said.
Lanier-Robinson said LDG doesn't yet know what income level would qualify for the proposed units, but they will be based on a percentage of the Louisville area's median income. The apartments also would not be restricted based on age, as had previously been proposed.
LDG Multifamily submitted its plans Monday along with Prospect Development LLC, which owns the 9.4-acre site near River Road and Timber Ridge Drive.
It is LDG’s second attempt to rezone the land. In 2017, the Louisville Metro Planning Commission unanimously recommended the change, but in a rare move the Metro Council voted against it in a 14-11 decision.
The developer sued, but earlier this year Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith upheld the council’s action. She concluded that the council based its vote, among other things, on the scale of the complex – and thus wasn’t an “arbitrary” move. LDG has asked the judge to reconsider the ruling in that case.
This story will be updated.
