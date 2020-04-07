LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's health commissioner said the state is finalizing plans to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing for some front-line workers in Clark County this week, part of an effort to expand tests in southern Indiana.
The tests would be for people with symptoms of the illness who are "essential" employees, such as health care workers, EMS and other first responders or staff of nursing homes or long-term care facilities, Dr. Kristina Box said during a briefing Tuesday in Indianapolis.
"Although we know that there is asymptomatic spread of this virus, we still don't have the ability to test everyone without symptoms due to our limited resources," she said.
Box said other drive-thru testing clinics are planned for Lake County in northwest Indiana near Chicago and in Vanderburgh County, which includes Evansville.
Indiana's Joint Information Center said Tuesday afternoon that details "will be announced once they’re complete."
Laura Lindley, administrator of the Clark County Health Department, said she was still waiting on information about the planned location in her county.
Lindley said the original plans were for testing to begin this week, with workers who qualify to get screened on site without a referral. But, she cautioned, that is also subject to change.
Still, under the current plans, "just anybody can't show up and get tested," she said.
Lindley said she wasn't sure if the tests would be restricted to workers who live in Clark County or would be open to other workers who qualify, including Kentucky residents.
The Indiana State Health Department has reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and seven deaths.
In Louisville, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue is conducting drive-thru tests of veterans by appointment only. U of L Health is operating a mobile clinic at East Liberty and South Brook streets to "high-risk symptomatic patients."
