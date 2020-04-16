LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 611 Hoosiers testing positive for new infections of the contagious respiratory illness.
While data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health is being constantly revised for accuracy, the figures represent the most new cases announced by the agency since 563 on April 7, according to a WDRB News analysis.
In all, 9,542 cases have been confirmed in Indiana. The 41 deaths disclosed Thursday bring the state's total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 477.
Clark County reported six new cases and no new deaths. There have been 143 infections and nine deaths.
Floyd County saw nine new COVID-19 cases, raising its total to 125. Five people have died, but no new deaths were reported.
Indiana officials say the surge in cases is expected in the coming weeks, although state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday the state may be seeing a "plateauing" of COVID-19 cases.
In southeastern Indiana, for instance, she said the numbers of hospitalized patients and those on ventilators have fallen. Statewide, the reported capacity of intensive care beds and ventilators has remained steady.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that everything that we've done has tremendously made a difference," she said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.