LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – HNTB Corp. is poised to become the top adviser to Kentucky and Indiana on the RiverLink bridges, a job that includes overseeing the work of the project’s toll collector.
The Indiana Finance Authority will consider a contract with HNTB at its meeting in Indianapolis on Thursday, according to an agenda made public Wednesday morning. Indiana oversees the contract, but the states split the cost.
The toll adviser plays a key role in RiverLink, the state-controlled Ohio River bridge network between Louisville and Clark County, Ind. It supervises operator Kapsch TrafficCom and a subcontractor that bills drivers and collects tolls.
Parsons Transportation Corp. has been the adviser under an annual contract capped at $968,565. A Parsons spokeswoman has not responded to a request for comment left November 26.
Indiana sought new bids for the work in mid-October and had expected to finalize a contract by late November, documents show. A final decision hasn’t been made on hiring HNTB, Indiana Finance Authority spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said in a phone interview.
“We always respect the board and the board having that opportunity to voice its decision,” she said. But, she added: “This is one of the final steps in the selection process.”
Kansas City, Mo.-based HNTB is familiar with the bridges project. It was part of a team that bid unsuccessfully to build the Lewis and Clark Bridge and surrounding roads in Utica, Ind., and near Prospect, Ky.
