LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jamarcus Glover, who received probation and was supposed to leave the state as part of a guilty plea in a series of Louisville police drug raids -- including one in which officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor -- was arrested in Jeffersontown Wednesday.
Glover was charged by Jeffersontown Police with driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and expired plates, according to court records.
Glover pleaded not guilty Thursday morning and a judge released him on his own recognizance, ordering him not to drive until he had a valid license.
But Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens, who presided over one of Glover's drug cases, filed an order Thursday that Glover be arrested based on "cause to believe" he had violated the terms of his probation.
He ordered Glover to be held on a $5,000 cash bond.
In October, Glover pleaded guilty to a litany of crimes – mostly drug trafficking and possession – and was sentenced to five years of probation, with an eight-year prison sentence hanging over his head if he violated the conditions of the agreement.
As part of the plea deal, Glover was supposed to move to Mississippi.
Attorney Paul Mullins, who represents Glover, said he was granted leave from his probation officer to be in Louisville to get his license updated, among other things.
Mullins also said the possession of marijuana case is "not very strong at all. It’s a shame."
Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney First Assistant Erwin Roberts said he could not yet say whether prosecutors will seek to revoke Glover's probation.
"His probation was transferred to Mississippi for supervision and we are reviewing the recent events to make a decision on next steps," he said in a statement.
The commonwealth's attorney's office does not typically revoke a defendant's probation in small marijuana cases.
Typically, the Jefferson County Attorney’s office, which handles misdemeanor cases, does not prosecute people charged with small amounts of marijuana.
Glover said the marijuana, which was found in the vehicle's ashtray, did not belong to him, according to the police report. There was a passenger in the vehicle.
The only charge Glover pleaded guilty to involving the March 13, 2020, raids was drug trafficking, according to court records. Several other charges, including engaging in organized crime, were dismissed.
Glover agreed to forfeit everything seized by police, including money and vehicles.
Police shot and killed Taylor, 26, during an undercover raid on her apartment on Springfield Drive as part of a series of raids elsewhere that targeted narcotics trafficking. No drugs or money were found in her home.
In the summer of 2020, Glover was offered a plea deal if he would say that Taylor was a member of his “organized crime syndicate,” records show. As part of the offer, Glover was to acknowledge that over a period of time, he and several “co-defendants,” including Taylor, engaged in organized crime by trafficking large amounts of drugs “into the Louisville community.”
Glover, a convicted felon with a history of drug trafficking, turned down the plea offer. It would have resulted in a possible 10-year prison sentence on charges of criminal syndication, drug trafficking and gun charges.
