LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students and staff will need to wear masks to begin the school year regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted 6-0 on the new requirement for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 11, during a Tuesday board meeting. Board member Linda Duncan, who represents District 5, did not attend the meeting.
The vote followed passionate remarks from supporters and opponents of the district's proposed masking policy, which drew raucous cheers and jeers from a crowd of about 200 people gathered at Central High School.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio recommended the directive Monday, the same day Gov. Andy Beshear urged schools to consider universal masking policies and, at minimum, require unvaccinated people to wear masks inside school buildings.
"With the number of COVID cases growing and the potential for mass quarantines, that is the issue here," Pollio said. "The number of staff and students that we will have to quarantine if we do not take every step, our only hope of staying in school is that we implemented every mitigation strategy possible so our students stay in school."
"We must do everything to keep our students in school and to let them learn," he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance Tuesday to recommend masks for everyone inside schools regardless of their vaccination status.
Other school districts are grappling with masking policies as the beginning of the 2021-22 school year approaches, the third academic year held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have made masks optional for students and staff.
Most JCPS board members expressed support for a universal masking policy ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting, which drew praise and condemnation from families before the decision had even been made.
The audience at Tuesday's board meeting thinned by about half after Tuesday's public comment period, the board's first in more than a year because of restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also approved a virtual learning option for elementary students. The board previously authorized a virtual academy for middle and high school students.
