FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear issued "strong" recommendations Monday that Kentucky school districts consider requiring some form of masking for students in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The governor said school districts should consider requiring students and staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and those younger than 12 — who are not yet eligible to for inoculations — to wear masks inside school buildings. That mirrors guidance recently issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for school operations.
For districts that want to optimize the number of in-person learning days in the upcoming school year, Beshear said they should consider requiring all students and adults to wear masks indoors.
"Our priority isn't to do some red or blue thing or get involved in some ridiculous so-called culture war," he said. "Here's our priority: It's our kids, and it is having them in class every day."
Jefferson County Public Schools is among districts that have yet to decide whether to require masks when schools open for the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 11.
After the governor unveiled his recommendations for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Marty Pollio's recommendation to require all students and staff to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status was added to Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education agenda.
Four out of seven board members previously told WDRB News that they want some form of universal masking for the upcoming school year.
The growing push from JCPS leaders to require students and adults to wear masks comes as some urge Kentucky's largest school district to allow flexibility in whether students wear face coverings when classes begin for the upcoming school year.
"To mandate that children should now wear them is unacceptable and irresponsible," the group Let Them Learn in JCPS wrote in a Monday news release. "Members of Let Them Learn in JCPS have reached out to members of the JCPS board to express our perspective, and have been ridiculed, shamed, or ignored in writing."
Let Them Learn in JCPS said children are in low-risk categories, and state data show only two deaths among those up to age 19. Those residents have made up about 15% of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
The emergence of the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 has Beshear and other administration officials concerned that Kentucky's current escalation in cases is just beginning.
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, said Kentucky's COVID-19 caseload and testing positivity rate have roughly quintupled since the beginning of July and that the state could exceed past surges because of the more infectious coronavirus strain "if this keeps up at this pace." Hospitalizations and ventilator usage have also jumped since the beginning of the month, he said.
Kentucky reported 5,662 new COVID-19 cases last week and most of those currently hospitalized have not been vaccinated, according to state data.
This story will be updated.
