LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been cited after police say he threatened Jefferson County Public School officials, including JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio, over a disagreement about the school district's mask mandates.
According to a criminal citation, the incident took place just before 6 p.m. on Monday at the Vanhoose Education Center on Newburg Road, near Gardiner Lane.
According to Jefferson County School Security, 43-year-old Bradley Linzy showed up at the building and began arguing with staff about the JCPS mask policy. Staff members told police they asked Linzy to leave several times, but he refused.
When a member of JCPS security arrived, Linzy was found with his car in the rear of the building, according to court documents. He allegedly said he was upset and admitted to having a gun inside his vehicle.
Authorities say he started to leave, but when he saw JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio leave the building, he jumped out of his car and "aggressively" approached him.
He allegedly followed Pollio, yelling that his life was "[EXPLETIVE] over," as well as his "career as you know it!"
Authorities say he added that, "You don't know what I'm capable of doing!"
Linzy was cited by Jefferson County School Security. He's charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct.
He's scheduled to appear in court on July 26.
